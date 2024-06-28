Puncak Borneo Prison inmate pleads guilty to assaulting cellmate

KUCHING (June 28): A male inmate at the Puncak Borneo Prison was fined RM3,000 or one year in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for assaulting his cellmate with a metal rod.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted the sentence against the accused, Muhammad Shahadan Aramzi, 28, who pleaded guilty to the charge that was framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

According to the case facts, the complainant, a prison guard, was informed of a commotion in one of the jail cells around 8.30pm on May 9.

He rushed to the cell and found the accused’s cellmate, a 35-year-old man, bleeding from the back of his head.

The accused was also said to have admitted that he had struck his cellmate’s head with a metal rod from his bed’s frame.

It is understood that the accused was agitated when the victim refused to show respect to the dormitory leader.

After the commotion, the victim was then sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for medical treatment.

Inspector Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.