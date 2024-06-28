Queen arrives in Kuching for tomorrow’s Malaysian Girl Guides 59th AGM

KUCHING (June 28): Queen of Malaysia, Raja Zarith Sofiah safely arrived at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) here around noon today.

Her Majesty was warmly welcomed by Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, wife of the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, as well as Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, wife of the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg; Datin Amar Enn Ong Siok Ean, wife of Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian; and Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Raja Zarith will be opening the 59th AGM of Malaysian Girl Guides at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tomorrow, according to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

This evening, she will grace a state banquet at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) complex in Petra Jaya here.

She will depart from the KIA to Senai International Airport in Johor on Sunday.