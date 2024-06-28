Report any hanky-panky in implementation of devt projects, Uggah to community leaders

SPAOH (June 28): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas called on community leaders to report any hanky-panky going on in the implementation of development projects in their respective areas.

He said they should report immediately if they feel the implementation is weak or not done according to specifications.

“If you feel something is not proper, please file a complaint to your elected representatives, the Public Works Department (PWD) and other relevant authorities.

“This is necessary to ensure all projects are done based on specifications and according to schedule. In my capacity as Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, it is my hope there will be no more sick or delayed projects,” said Uggah.

He said this when officiating the Jelajah Integriti programme attended by some 300 participants at the Spaoh Sub-District Hall here today.

Joining him were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya and Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu.

Uggah also advised community leaders to get the Bill of Qualities from implementing authorities so they know the actual specifications and other details pertaining to the projects.

He added the community leaders on the other hand should always have high moral values, keep to their word and be role models, especially for youths.

“We don’t want a situation where your integrity is questioned by your followers. At the same time, we do not want the rights of our people to be taken lightly by those with their own agenda. The government, after all, wants the people to enjoy what has been promised to them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah also expressed his concern with the high incidents of drug abuse and online gambling here.

“These problems have surfaced here for quite a while and has yet to be eradicated. If left unchecked, this can become a big social issue. We will lose the potential workforce from oour youth — I hope the relevant authorities can check on them,” he said.