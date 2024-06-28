RWMF 2024 kicks of with enthusiastic global audience

SANTUBONG (June 28): The highly-anticipated Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) returns with its 27th edition today at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV), attracting a diverse global audience eager to celebrate music, art, and culture.

Among the attendees was the Vergara family who came all the way from Brazil.

Marc Vergara, 65, who is French, and his Brazilian wife Rosalia Pineiro, 57, were attending the RWMF for the first time with their daughter Alice, 18.

Marc shared his initial impressions, highlighting the festival’s fantastic ambiance and lively spirit.

“We previously visited Mulu (in Miri) for four days before flying in for the festival here, though only for a day. I enjoyed seeing the crowd here,” he told The Borneo Post, while praising the “delightful cuisine” in Kuching.

Rosalia said she admired the picturesque and bustling festival environment teeming with people.

Echoing her mother, Alice said she enjoys meeting new acquaintances.

“I recently encountered another girl with my name who kindly helped me locate food here,” she said.

Meanwhile, all the way from Canberra, Australia, Juliet Schneemann, 40, and her son Theodore, were braving themselves crossing SCV’s iconic narrow bamboo bridge.

Juliet said the last time she attended the RWMF was about nine years ago.

“This year, there are a lot of foods and cultural things to see. I think Sarawak is very interesting because it’s very culturally diverse.

“We also think that it is very clean compared to different parts of Southeast Asia, and it has a beautiful environment,” she said when met.

Melanie Chapman, 69, a retired Australian teacher, was met with her son-in-law and grandson, all prepped for tonight’s music performances.

“I love this festival. I think it’s absolutely brilliant. The people are so friendly, and the food is amazing,” she enthused.

Chapman, who also hails from Canberra, revealed that this was her first time attending the RWMF, and she is looking forward to an amazing weekend.