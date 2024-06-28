Sarawak consumers group warns of online car sales scam posing as legitimate dealership

KUCHING (June 28): The National Consumer Action Council (MTPN) Sarawak has raised a warning over a recent online car sales fraud involving unauthorised use of a second-hand car dealership here recently.

MTPN Sarawak chairman Wynson Ong said scammers have been exploiting the company’s reputation by using photos of vehicles that are sold at JL68 Motor Sdn Bhd to lure unsuspecting buyers with low prices on the Telegram app.

“The scammers have used images from JL68 Motor to conduct fraudulent activities through car sale promotions at attractively low prices.

“Subsequently, many consumers were drawn by these enticing offers and made deposits for their desired vehicles,” said Ong when contacted yesterday.

He added that JL68 Motor has attempted to alert the public about the scam through a Facebook post, but the post was removed shortly after by Facebook.

The company, he added, soon received more than 10 calls from victims who were scammed after making payments to a MBSB Bank account under the name ‘Siti Aisyah Binti Arman’.

“We urge all consumers never to purchase expensive items online and to avoid making payments to personal bank accounts of sellers as many fraud syndicates are using mule accounts for these transactions,” he said.

Ong also further cautioned users against renting out or providing their bank accounts to others as well as advised against sharing personal information, such as full name, address, ID card number or ID card photo, to unknown parties.

“MTPN Sarawak will continue to work closely with relevant authorities and departments to safeguard consumer rights,” he added.

He also said they will be carrying out ‘Program Kerjasama Pintar Pengguna’ in schools to raise awareness among students and consumers.

For any complaints or issues, consumers are encouraged to contact MPTN Sarawak via email at [email protected] or WhatsApp to 017-7109299 for further information.