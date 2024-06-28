Sarawak targets 60 pct enrolment in STEM subjects by 2030, says Jepak rep

BINTULU (June 28): The Sarawak government is targeting an enrolment rate of 60 per cent in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects among upper secondary students by 2030, said Jepak assemblyman Iskandar Turkee.

This initiative under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, he said, is among the strategies to nurture interest and understanding in STEM subjects among students.

He said this at the closing ceremony of Sultan Iskandar Planetarium astronomy roadshow, hosted by state’s Ministry of Education, Innovation, and Talent Development (MEITD) at SK Sungai Setulan Jalan Pesisir, Kuala Tatau here on Thursday.

“Although the moon and planets are beyond our reach, we can see the wonders of the universe more closely through technological advancements,” he said in his remarks to the young audience.

“I hope this programme will be held consistently throughout Sarawak to encourage students’ involvement in space science as learning is now beyond textbooks,” he added.

Also present at the event were MEITD’s head of financial and human resources administration Husini Bakir and Bintulu Education Office deputy officer (Planning Sector) Yusup Harbi.