Several roads in Kuching city to close in conjunction with Sarawak Harmony Walk

KUCHING (June 28): The Sarawak Harmony Walk 2024 is set to take place at Padang Merdeka here this Saturday at 5.30am with an expected turnout of at least 5,000 participants.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement said several road closures will be gradually implemented starting from 6am until the event concludes.

“The road closure is to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the whole event,” he said.

Ahsmon highlighted the affected roads would be Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg (RTM traffic light) towards Padang Merdeka; Jalan Haji Taha towards Jalan Market; the St Mary’s traffic light intersection towards Jalan McDougall; Pearl Road; Wawasan Road traffic lights; and Temple Road in front of the Tua Pek Kong Temple.

Ahsmon advised road users to use alternative routes to their destinations.

“Vehicles using Jalan Tabuan from Jalan Simpang Tiga are advised to use Jalan Central Timur or through Jalan Ban Hock to avoid congestion at the Jalan McDougall traffic light closure.

“Vehicles coming from Jalan Haji Taha are also advised to make a U-Turn at the Kuching City Mosque’s roundabout while vehicles coming from Jalan Padungan should turn at Jalan Abell or Jalan Borneo to avoid congestion at Temple Road,” he said.

He said those participating in the event can park their vehicles at Medan Pelita, Plaza Aurora, Plaza Merdeka, Hikmah Exchange, the Sarawak Islamic Complex or the Borneo Cultures Museum carpark.

“We request the public’s cooperation to refrain from parking their vehicles along the roadside,” he said, adding that road users should plan their trips and choose alternative routes to avoid any traffic jams.

Further inquiries can be made by contacting the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 082-259900.