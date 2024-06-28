Sheda opens submissions for 2024 Excellence, CSR Leadership Awards

KUCHING (June 28): Members and non-members of the Sarawak Housing Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) can now submit entries for the Sheda Excellence Awards 2024 and the Sheda CSR Leadership Awards, said organising chairman Zaidi Ahmad.

According to the former Sheda president, both members and non-members are encouraged to submit their projects so they can showcase their expertise in the real estate industry and improve their brand’s reputation.

“Developers are invited to use the platform to showcase building technology, creative architecture and design, evolving marketing techniques as well as superior property management services.

“These prestigious awards aim to encourage developers to continue delivering premium products to Sarawakians, whether they’re leading medical, educational or tourism facilities, community-inspired spaces or distinctive landmark structures,” he added when speaking to reporters yesterday.

He said this during a press conference for the launch of the 2024 Sheda Excellence Award and the Sheda CSR Leadership Award registrations at the Sheda office here yesterday.

Zaidi added the Sheda Excellence Award 2024 will be judged by the traditional panel, namely representatives from the Royal Society of Surveyors of Malaysia (RISM) Sarawak branch; Society of Malaysian Architects (PAM); Association of Consulting Engineers Malaysia (ACEM), the Institution of Engineers, Malaysia (IEM); and the Institute of Landscape Architects Malaysia (ILAM).

“For 2024, five main categories are being contested, which are Landed Residential, Strata Development, Affordable Home Development, Commercial and Master Plan.

“The registration form contains further details for subcategories – such as Institutional Buildings and Mixed Development – as well as qualifications.

“In line with the Sarawak government’s green agenda, the Sheda Awards will continue to prioritise green designs, strategies and programmes,” he said.

On the Sheda CSR Leadership Award, he said corporate social responsibility (CSR) is part of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

“Given the current importance of ESG in the financial sector as well as its persuasive value in both foreign and domestic decisions, Sheda would like to give developers the opportunity to be recognised for their ESG culture, projects and community impact.

“Today’s customers are looking for reliable developers who behave responsibly towards the environment and community as well as practice good governance,” he said.

Zaidi said the winners will be announced and celebrated at the Sheda Gala Dinner on Nov 9 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

Those who are interested can obtain the application form by contacting the Sheda secretariat at [email protected] or 082-366334.

The deadline for submission is Aug 9.

Also present during the press conference were Sheda secretary general John Yong, advisor and former president Dato Alex Ting, assistant secretary general 2 Iskandar Sharkawi, along with committee members Kapitan Tan Kun Gee, Peter Pau and Hanizam Hashim.