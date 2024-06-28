Skills Development Centre receives welding equipment worth RM100,000 from Nippon Oil

KUCHING (June 28): Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration (Malaysia) Ltd yesterday handed over welding equipment worth RM100,000 to Sarawak Skills Development Centre.

The handing-over was held at the Automotive and Welding Institute of Sarawak (Awisar) premises in Demak Laut here and was witnessed by deputy permanent secretary of Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Anielia Siam, who represented the minister, Datuk Amar Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

In his text of speech read by Anielia, Sagah said the event represents a vital link between the industry and educational institutions and aligns with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We must embrace technological advancements and integrate sustainable practices to stay relevant and responsible.

“I am encouraging industry players to foster partnerships and share knowledge to drive collective growth.

“By leveraging your unique strengths and perspectives, you can create a stronger and more resilient industry,” he reminded.

Besides that, he added, the industry players should also prioritise inclusivity and diversity within industries.

“A variety of backgrounds and experiences enriches your creativity and problem solving abilities, leading to more holistic solutions,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that today Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) is a transformative force shaping the future of Sarawak’s industrial landscape.

Therefore, it would be imperative for people to embrace innovation and adapt to the government’s strategies to harness the potential of this era, he added.

The IR 4.0 offers people the remarkable opportunities to streamline operations, enhance productivity and create more sustainable and efficient industries.

He also highlighted that automation, data analytics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are no longer futuristic concepts but practical tools that can drive growth and competitiveness.

“However, as you embrace the promise of IR 4.0, you must not forget the importance of upskilling and reskilling your workforce.

“Investing in education and training programmes is fundamental to ensuring that your people are equipped to thrive in this technologically advanced landscape,” Sagah told educational institutions.

Therefore, collaboration between industries, academia and government bodies will be key to fostering an ecosystem that nurtures innovation and knowledge transfer, he said.

Also present during the ceremony were Sarawak Skills executive director Hallman Sabri, JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration (Malaysia) managing director Katsunori Ozawa and its general manager (Business Support Division) Abang Azahari Abang Zen and Awisar general manager Jaidil Yakop.