St Joseph’s Private School, Kolej Yayasan Saad Melaka emerge champions at Swinburne Sarawak debating tourney

KUCHING (June 28): St Joseph’s Private School is this year’s Senior Champion of Swinburne Sarawak Inter-School Debating Championship (SSIDC), with Kolej Yayasan Saad Melaka retaining its title as the Junior Champion.

Taking place from June 24 to 27 at the Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak (Swinburne Sarawak) campus, SSIDC 2024 drew in schools from as far as Foon Yew High School in Johor, Kolej Yayasan Saad in Melaka, and SMK Lawas in Limbang Division.

A total of 222 students from 26 schools nationwide participated in the 19th edition of the SSIDC this year, which is also one of the largest English debating tournaments for secondary schools in the country.

“While showcasing their debating skills, the 222 students formed 74 teams in which the tournament was implemented in the Asian parliamentary style,” said Swinburne Sarawak in a statement.

“The teams were divided into Junior (Form 1 to 3) and Senior (Form 4 to 5) categories to ensure a fair competition,” it added.

According to Swinburne Sarawak, the four-day event commenced with six preliminary rounds held over the first two days, involving all debaters while this was followed by knockout rounds on Day 3, culminating in the finals for both categories on Day 4.

Apart from vying for the title of Champion or Runners-up in both categories, the students also competed for other award titles – Most Promising Team, Most Improved Team, Best Overall Debater in the Final, Top 5 Debaters in the Preliminary Rounds and Best Sarawakian Team.

“This year’s topics were on education, Malaysia, politics and law, tech and AI (artificial intelligence), sports, economy, children / youth, international relations, society, Sarawak and environment / sustainability.

SSIDC founder and Swinburne Debaters’ Club advisor Dr Christina Yin, and chief adjudicator for the tournament Dr Stanley Nwobodo also shared their insights on the tournament.

“SSIDC was founded to provide a platform for Sarawakian students to practise their thinking and debating skills in English, and it has grown to attract secondary school students from all over the country and even our neighbouring countries like Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines,” said Yin.

The competition is a platform for the students to progress further, where they ought to have their minds set on either to win or lose, and not to lose focus of the bigger picture ahead, said Nwobodo.

A student participant from St Joseph’s Private School, Rachael Chai Xin Ru, meanwhile, said her school’s winning was a meaningful one, after having competed in the championship for five consecutive years.

“Although debating starts off scary for me, it eventually becomes one of those eye-opening experiences that help me grow as a person,” she said.

Another participant, Glenys Wong, also from St Joseph’s Private School, said: “I’m still in disbelief as I didn’t think our team would even win. I think the best parts were the friends we made along the way, the bonds we nurtured, and the lessons we learned.

This year’s SSIDC was sponsored by Platinum Sponsor – Sarawak Eco Warriors, Hock Seng Lee Bhd, English Language Centre, and John’s Pie.

