Sultan of Selangor arrives in Kuching to attend RWMF

KUCHING (June 28): Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj and Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin arrived safely at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) around noon today.

Their majesties received warm welcome from Sarawak Legislative Assembly speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar and wife, Puan Sri Datin Amar Fatimah Iskandar, according to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Also present at the KIA to welcome the royal couple was Datin Amar Enn Ong Siok Ean, wife of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj and Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin are in town to attend the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 tonight.

Their majesties are also scheduled to visit the Borneo Cultures Museum and the Tun Jugah Foundation Gallery tomorrow afternoon.

They will return to Peninsular Malaysia on Sunday.