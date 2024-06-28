Tech4All bridges Sabah children with technology, innovation, STEM learning

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Petrosains, in collaboration with IIUM Roboteam, supported by the Ministry of Education, and the Sabah State Education Department, recently conducted its Tech4All programme at SMK Banggi from June 4 to 6.

The three-day programme aimed at providing comprehensive and interactive robotics learning, benefitted 36 indigenous students from the Dusun Bonggi and Bajau Ubian ethnic groups across 11 schools in Pulau Banggi, Kudat.

This initiative seeks to foster a passion for STEM education, innovation, and skills development among indigenous school children nationwide.

Ahmad Harianto, a 12-year-old participant from SK Sabur, was immediately fascinated by the robot’s design and discovered a talent for programming and controlling the robot.

Despite his initial unfamiliarity with robotics, Ahmad exuded a vibrant sense of creativity and innovation as he showed his openness and willingness to learn new things.

Hailing from a humble background where his father earns a living as a farmer while his mother is a housewife, Ahmad’s participation in this programme widened his horizons, learning to build and manoeuvre robots with skill and enthusiasm.

“This is my first time joining this programme and I really like it very much. Not only did I learn more about robots and computers, but I also made a lot of new friends. When I grow up one day later, I would like to be a teacher,” he said.

His teacher, Muhamed Faris shared how the programme provided an opportunity for rural students to be exposed to computer and robotics-related knowledge. “Through this programme, I believe that we can discover more talents and ignite their passion for STEM learning. I hope that this programme will help to broaden their minds, offering more opportunities in the future,” he shared.

Over the three days, the participants were taught about computational thinking, basic coding, as well as introduction to robotics and innovation, providing a holistic learning experience.

The programme concluded with a robotics competition, where Ahmad’s team from SK Sabur won the competition, earning the opportunity to represent Sabah in the upcoming Karnival Pendidikan Orang Asli dan Peribumi Kebangsaan and Petrosains RBTX Challenge 2024 in the “Indigenous Culture & Technology” category.

The Tech4All programme aims to democratise access to digital learning through a fun and engaging approach while instilling the vital 21st-century skills such as Communication, Collaboration, Critical Thinking and Creativity (4Cs).

By empowering teachers and students from the Orang Asli community via hands-on approaches to make the learning experiences in robotics and STEM concepts that may seem unfamiliar to them more accessible, engaging and comprehensible, Petrosains aims to unlock their potential and secure better opportunities in the IR4.0 era.

In line with the commitment to inclusivity and community development, Petrosains also introduces a new sub-category, “Indigenous Culture & Technology,” in the Innovation category of the Petrosains RBTX Challenge 2024, which emphasises digital inclusion and community development while honouring knowledge and promoting environmental sustainability.

By embracing these advancements and incorporating them into the competition framework, participants from the Orang Asli community are encouraged to innovate and contribute meaningfully to a more sustainable future.

Since 2002, through the Sahabat Petrosains initiative, Petrosains has reached out to nearly 50 schools in the Peninsular as well as Sabah and Sarawak, impacting students from different tribes and ethnic groups.

These initiatives also highlight Petronas’ ongoing commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for Indigenous children across the country.