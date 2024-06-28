The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo reporters attend mobile journalism workshop

KUCHING (June 28): A total of 21 media practitioners from The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo participated in a workshop on ‘Mobile Reporting and Video Shooting for Journalists’.

The two-day workshop, which ended today, was held at Crown Square and organised by Talent Active.

The workshop was designed to provide journalists with the expertise to efficiently capture news videos using their mobile devices.

It was also to explore the progression of news reporting and how artificial intelligence (AI) tools can be integrated to boost news reporting effectiveness.

The interactive course included lectures, question and answers sessions, visual aid presentation, practical exercises and discussions.

The course was facilitated by Hazel Jasni, who is a seasoned expert with over two decades in integrated communications, adept in both corporate and agency roles.

Hazel’s vast experience, versatile skills, and notable achievements make her a standout professional in integrated communications, highly valued by any organization she joins.