The Sarawak Initiatives welcomes visit of future diplomats under IDFR

KUCHING (June 28): The Sarawak Initiatives hosted a luncheon for the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Malaysia on Tuesday.

The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI) led by its advisor, former ambassador Datuk John Tenewi, and chairman Sidi Munan welcomed the delegation of 20 future diplomats headed by IDFR director Dato Westmoreland Edward Palon.

IDFR is currently on a four-day visit to Sarawak starting June 24 as part of its Diploma in Diplomacy (DiD) programme for 2024, TSI said in a press statement yesterday.

“The aim of this programme is to improve the skills and knowledge of the participants in the field of diplomacy and international relations in addition to being a preparatory platform for the participants to learn about their duties, roles and responsibilities in their future placements.

“Taking into account the function of Sarawak Initiatives as an organisation that always strives to bring change for the good of all Sarawakians, IDFR has made a courtesy visit to TSI to further discuss on how IDFR and TSI can put Sarawak on the global map,” it said.

During his welcoming speech, Sidi briefed IDFR on the formation of TSI and how TSI can play a role in providing a clear road map for Sarawakians to attain a high standard of education, maintain a peaceful and harmonious living environment in the country and in the state, ensure good values and integrity among its leaders, acknowledge the Sarawak identity based on the multicultural mix of its people, and maintain and enjoy a healthy and thriving economy.

These ideals are embodied in the TSI’s constitution as approved by the Registrar of Societies.

In line with its vision ‘For A Better Sarawak’, TSI since its inception has carried out leadership training programmes for young aspiring leaders.

“TSI firmly believes that youths should be familiar with the history of Sarawak, pre and after Malaysia was formed and be given tips on the importance of the role of Malaysia in the world’s affairs,” Sidi said.

“TSI and IDFR hope to work closer in the near future to produce more quality young leaders,” he stressed.