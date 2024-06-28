Three food premises at Anjung Selera ordered to close

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Three food premises at Anjung Selera, Likas, were ordered to close while four compounds were issued by the State Health Department (JKNS) during Ops Premis Bersih yesterday.

JKNS director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said 22 enforcement officers from the department had inspected 14 premises at the popular food eating place.

Dr Asits said the operation was carried out to ensure all food premises at Anjung Selera meet the cleanliness requirements as stipulated under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

He said the operation included inspections on space for preparing and storing food as well as the cleanliness of food operators including their anti-typhoid vaccination status, food handling courses attendance records, health inspections and attire when handling food.

“The result from the operation saw 14 food premises inspected, three ordered to close under Section 11 and four compounds issued under Section 32B.

“The compound notices were issued due to failure in ensuring the cleanliness of the premises and the food operators not attending food handling courses or gotten anti-typhoid jabs,” he said in a statement.

Dr Asits advised the public to choose clean food premises and always be aware of food safety.

He also reminded all food operators to practice clean and safe food preparations for the general public.

“The people can contact any District Health Office (PKD) nearby if they have any doubts regarding the safety of food,” he said.

It is believed that one of the inspected premises went viral recently for allegedly having worms in their food.