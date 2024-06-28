Trio acquitted, discharged of cannabis trafficking

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): A cellphone repairer, an e-hailing driver and a used clothes seller were freed by a High Court here from cannabis trafficking charges.

Justice Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng acquitted and discharged Annuar Azmi, 26, Hasrani Aliamid, 26, and Mahadan Majid, 27, at the end of the defence trial.

In his reserved decision, the judge ruled that the three men, who were represented by counsel Dominic Chew Ban Huat, had succeeded in establishing reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

Annuar was accused of trafficking 495.2 grams of cannabis in front of the postage office in Menggatal on May 15, 2020.

The alleged offence was under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act.

The indictment carries the death sentence or imprisonment for life and whipping, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Hasrani and Mahadan were alleged to have trafficked in 488.2 grams of cannabis inside a vehicle in front of the same postage office on the same day.

The prosecution had produced eight witnesses to testify against the three accused while the defence called three witnesses.