Woman killed in single vehicle accident in Bintangor

SIBU (June 28): A 31-year-old woman was killed after she was involved in a single vehicle accident at Jalan KDJ Batu Wong here this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased was identified as Penny Rinta from Taman Bintang, Bintangor.

It said a distress call was received at 7.15am and a team was immediately despatched to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they found the victim trapped inside her car which had landed upside down in a roadside ditch,” it said.

Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the victim dead after she was extracted from the car.

The deceased was later handed over to the police for further action.