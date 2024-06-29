Abang Johari receives Girl Guides Association’s ‘Bintang Kehormatan’ award

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been awarded the ‘Bintang Kehormatan’ by the Girl Guides Association Malaysia (GGAM) in conjunction with its 59th Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) today.

He was represented by his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, who received the award from Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan and Federal Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek also received the ‘Bintang Kehormatan’ award.

Four individuals including GGAM Sarawak president Dato Dayang Morliah Datuk Awang Daud, GGAM Terengganu president Tengku Datin Seri Ramlah Azizah Al Marhum Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, former GGAM Sabah president Datuk Kim Chan Nee Lee Kim Yeok and current president Mildred Rita Leong were honored with the ‘Anugerah Srikandi’.

This award is given to recognise their contribution and support for GGAM or its members by organising suitable training or activities to help members reach their potential.

Raja Zarith Sofiah also presented several GGAM awards, including the ‘Anugerah Asia Pasifik’ to three recipients, ‘Lencana Ahli Seumur Hidup 2024’ (34), ‘Layang-Layang’ (3), ‘Agok Bakti Lebah’ (10), ‘Pingat Jasa’ (3), ‘Pingat Jasa Lama 20 Tahun’ (2), and ‘Lesen Perkhemahan’ (9).

A total of 300 delegates and observers from 18 GGAM branches across Malaysia attended the 59th GGAM Conference and AGM, which runs until June 30.

The Sarawak branch was given the mandate to host this year’s event.

The meeting is held on a rotational basis each year, with Kelantan set to be the host next year.

Key topics discussed included the presentation and confirmation of the 2023 GGAM annual activity report, the 2023 GGAM financial report, and the presentation and confirmation of the 2025 GGAM budget.

Additionally, the election and appointment of the GGAM National Executive Board members for the term from the 2024 AGM to the 2027 AGM were also conducted.