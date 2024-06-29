Businesses charging extra for cashless payments will face action

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Businesses are warned not to impose extra charges on their customers’ cashless transactions.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said this after a restaurant owner in Melaka was recently probed for charging an additional 10 sen for every QR code transaction.

He said his ministry had taken action on the matter, and he stressed for all business owners to follow the set ethics, rules and law in place to not impose any extra charges on their customers’ cashless transactions.

“The government’s commitment in this matter is clear and this has been set by Bank Negara Malaysia, so we will take action on any businesses found to impose additional charges on their customers’ cashless mode of payments.

“KPDN together with other relevant agencies will carry out enforcements to ensure that there are no business trying to take advantage by defying the law in their business transactions.

“Such cases will be investigated under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of a 24-seater coaster and a multi-purpose tipper lorry by Sinyi Group at Langkah Syabas resort, Papar on Saturday.

In a related development, Armizan said his ministry had received two official complaints in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur on business owners not accepting cash payments at their premises.

However, the minister clarified that there is actually no law or rule that says such premises cannot opt for accepting solely cashless transactions.

Armizan noted that cashless societies is a global trend where not only Malaysia but many parts of the world encourage cashless transactions, including government agencies.

“In Malaysia however, including the laws under KPDN, there is no Act or rule that prevents business premises from only accepting cashless mode of payments.

“It’s a commercial decision for the owners whether they want to provide the payment by cash option or not.

“From the consumer aspect, they have the right to choose whether they want to pay by cash and opt for premises offering such method of payment,” he said.

Armizan said despite many premises in the nation still offering cashless mode of payments, he understands that some consumers still prefer cash transactions, including areas that suffer from telecommunications issues.

Hence, he said his ministry will look into areas that still require cash transactions so that they can hold advocacy negotiations with the business premises owners to have them consider providing the said option.

“So we are not taking a hands-off attitude in this issue. We try to help the consumers in these areas who might not have payment options to choose from or face telecommunication and other problems. KPDN welcomes any complaints from consumers in this matter,” he said.