Dr Sim hopes Putrajaya, S’wak officials expedite initial financing initiative for federal projects in state

KUCHING (June 29): Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes officials in the federal and Sarawak governments would quickly work through the bureaucracy affecting the initial financing initiative by the state for federal projects.

He said this is to enable Sarawakians to enjoy the same level of facilities enjoyed by their counterparts in the Peninsular, particularly healthcare, as soon as possible.

“Hope the Federal and Sarawak officials will quickly work thru the bureaucracy as our fellow Sarawakian deserve to have the same standard of care as fellow rakyat in West Malaysia,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Dr Sim said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced in March that Sarawak will be the first state to provide initial financing for federal projects in the state to speed up their implementation, which will be reimbursed by the federal government later.

He also noted that Anwar had been informed about Sarawak needing an estimated RM17 billion for the upgrading of the Ministry of Health’s hospitals and clinics.

“During Gawai 2004 Dinner in June, Premier Abg Jo follow thru with Sarawak Gov putting aside RM100 million for KKM’s hospitals and clinic daif in Sarawak for this year. PM Anwar reciprocated with RM50 million.

“A small gesture but a good start. I am very sure in West Malaysia, no KKM’s hospitals and clinic daif that needs RM17 billion,” said Dr Sim, who is also state Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

On another matter, the Batu Kawa assemblyman thanked the previous Health Minister, Dr Fadhlina Sidek, for keeping her promise to allocate RM300,000 for the upgrading of Batu Kawa Maternal and Children Clinic.

He said because of the fund, the Batu Kawa Maternal and Children Clinic can now be repaired and upgraded after being in operations for 19 years.

According to Dr Sim again, the clinic is occupying a 44-year-old wooden building which was initially a police station.

To date, 38.9 per cent progress since started end of April 2024 and probably unable to complete by 15 July 2024 as schedule as challenging renovating in an operational clinic at the same time,” he said.