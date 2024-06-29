First cinema in northern region of Sabah opens

KOTA MARUDU (June 29): WK Consortium Sdn Bhd and 10Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd have officially joined hands in the grand opening of the first ever cinema in the northern region of Sabah.

Located in 1 Avenue Commercial Centre (1ACC) here, 10Star Cinemas incorporates six screening halls, with a seating capacity of 420 seats in total.

The two organisations aim for 10 Star Cinemas to act as a springboard of opportunities for the youth, offering employment and artistic opportunities that were never previously available in this under-served district of Sabah.

The eagerly awaited opening ceremony of the 10Star Cinema Kota Marudu took place on Saturday with great fanfare. The event was graced by the presence of Datuk Julita Mojungki, Assistant Finance Minister of Sabah, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.

The event also marked the opening of the 1 Avenue Commercial Centre Harvest Festival.

In his welcome speech, 10Star Cinemas Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Onn Norshal Hamzah highlighted that 10Star Cinema is the first modern cinema in Kota Marudu and northern Sabah.

He said the cinema is expected to become a significant landmark in the development of the creative industry in the area.

Established in 2021, 10Star Cinema has successfully opened branches in Tawau, Sandakan and Papar. With the opening in Kota Marudu, the company continues its mission to bring the community cinema concept to all of Malaysia, especially in rural areas of Sabah.

Onn Norshal said the new cinema is equipped with the latest laser projector technology and advanced digital sound systems from India.

“The cinema has six halls and a total seating capacity of 420.”

With the opening of the cinema, he said the residents of Kota Marudu and its surrounding areas can now enjoy movies with an experience comparable to commercial cinemas in major cities.

“I have been in this industry for 25 years. I promise that the cinema at 1ACC is among the best in Sabah, including Malaysia.”

Meanwhile, MAA Group Berhad executive chairman Tunku Dato’ Yaacob Khyra said the Group’s investment in the cinema business is significant.

He said the Group invests RM5 million in each 10Star Cinemas and equipped the cinemas with the best laser projectors and sound system.

“Moviegoers get the best screen, the best sound system and best projector in 10Star Cinemas.

“Our purpose of creating 10Star Cinemas is for people to spend time with their loved ones in a comfortable and safe environment.”

On the other hand, WK Consortium Sdn Bhd corporate affairs manager Chloe Yip Wei Yee paid tribute to the vision of her mother, Aidah Wong Siew Yien, the chief executive officer of the company, in starting a development project in Kota Marudu.

She recalled visiting Kota Marudu as a teenager about a decade ago when the company was just beginning to plan what was to become 1ACC.

“I remember how barren this place was. There was only one hotel in town, where we had to bathe with a bucket and a pail, and the only place my sisters and I could hang out in was the local KFC.”

Yip confessed that she questioned the company’s decision to start a project in the district back then, for she was not able to see the vision her mother had for Kota Marudu.

“Fast forward to 2016, when 1ACC was successfully completed, I remember my mother taking me here again. I was in disbelief when I saw what she had achieved.”

Now, as an adult, Yip said she was finally able to see Kota Marudu through her mother’s eyes.

“When I look at what Kota Marudu has achieved today, I see great potential for growth, development and success.”

She said the company will continue working for the future of the district until this potential becomes reality.

In addition to the cinema opening, WK Consortium Sdn Bhd announced two new projects at 1 Avenue Commercial Centre, namely 1 Avenue Residence and 1ACC Service Apartment. These projects are expected to significantly boost the economy and amenities for the residents of Kota Marudu.

The ceremony also saw WK Consortium Sdn Bhd making donations to several local charitable organizations, including St Theresa Hostel, the Community Rehabilitation Center of Kota Marudu, and the Kota Marudu Single Mothers Association, as part of their corporate responsibility to the local community.

The opening ceremony concluded with a luncheon for the VIPs and a sales exhibition that lasted throughout the day.

Also present was WK Consortium Sdn Bhd chief financial officer Claire Yip.