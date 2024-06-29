Hannah hopes Olympic uniform issue will not drag on

SERDANG (June 29): Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has expressed her hope that the issue over the uniform of the Malaysian Olympic Games contingent will be put to rest to allow the contingent to head for Paris Olympics in a harmonious manner.

She said she was informed that the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) would carry out improvements on the uniform’s design.

“As I have stated previously, we have less than 30 days before the Olympics, I don’t want this problem to drag on. If we want to stand here blaming Party A, Party B and C, it won’t end.

“In sports, not only KBS (the Youth and Sports Ministry), but every party plays their role, especially the OCM and the NSC (National Sports Council) and I want us to go there harmoniously, as one team,” she said after officiating the opening of the national-level 2024 Combat Sports Championship at Universiti Putra Malaysia’s (UPM) Banquet Hall here today.

On the combat sports championship, Hannah said it was the second year it was organised in line with the Highest Level Committee’s decision to focus on three types of sports, athletics, swimming and combat sports.

“With this championship, we can nurture more new talent, that’s what’s important,” she added.

Six sports – taekwondo, silat, silambam, muay, wushu and boxing, with a total of 218 events in both men’s and women’s categories, will be contested this year. – Bernama