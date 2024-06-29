Iban among new languages added to Google Translate

KUCHING (June 29): Iban has been added among the languages for translation in the Google Translate service.

An announcement on Google’s official blog The Keyword on June 27 stated Iban as well as Cantonese, NKo and Tamazight are among 110 new languages added to Google Translate using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Google Translate senior software engineer Isaac Caswell in the announcement, this was the tool’s largest expansion ever made possible through its PaLM 2 large language model.

“From Cantonese to Q’eqchi’, these new languages represent more than 614 million speakers — opening up translations for around 8 per cent of the world’s population. Some are major world languages with over 100 million speakers.

“Others are spoken by small communities of indigenous people and a few have almost no native speakers but active revitalisation efforts,” he said.

MORE TO COME