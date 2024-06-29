Inner Wheel Club Miri welcomes Sabahan guests to installation event, Gawai-Kaamatan dinner

MIRI (June 29): The Inner Wheel Club (IWC) Miri received a visit by its Sabah counterparts, led by Inner Wheel District (IWD) 331 chief Cecilia Amid.

IWC Miri president Cecilia Sman, in a press release yesterday, said the visit by the 11-member entourage inclusive of some Rotarians was held in conjunction with IWC Miri 2024 – 2025 installation.

“A welcoming dinner will be hosted (tonight), followed by a leadership training for IWC members in the early session on June 30.

“The highlight is the installation ceremony and Gawai-Kaamatan dinner, which will take place at Dynasty Hotel this Sunday.

“Mulu National Park excursion will be run on July 1,” she said.

“It will be a very historic moment for both clubs to jointly celebrate the harvest festivals – Gawai Dayak and Kaamatan. This is meant to further promote friendship and also the local tourism industry, particularly in Miri.

“It is also a very significant occasion for our Miri club as we install our office-bearers for the 2024-2025 term, to be led by Diana Rose – an entrepreneur, and a former journalist,” added Cecilia.

It is informed that the Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin has been invited to officiate at the Sunday dinner, themed ‘Go Traditional’.

The event is expected to host 200 attendees.

According to Cecilia, also the event’s organising chairperson, the programmes planned for the dinner include traditional and contemporary dance performances, singing performances, a Gawai-Kaamatan Queen 2024 pageant and lucky draws.

IWC Miri is a voluntary club and a part of a global women organisation that is committed towards achieving the International Inner Wheel’s goals of addressing social issues such as human rights, conditions of women, the family, and the elderly community.