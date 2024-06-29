Japan travel agents association to help promote Malaysian tourism

BINTULU (June 29): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the Japan Association of Travel Agents (JATA) would lend a hand in promoting Malaysian tourism.

In a statement, the Bintulu MP said this was following a recent meet with JATA chairman Kuniharu Ebinuma and secretary general Koji Ikehata in Japan.

Tiong said he was there to lead a delegation from his ministry for a working visit, adding that JATA is a member of the United Nation’s World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) with nearly 1,500 travel agencies under its umbrella.

“Having access to JATA will help promote more interesting tourist locations to explore in Malaysia. Previously, most areas visited by Japanese tourists are only historical landmarks.

“With JATA, the target will be expanded to other interesting locations, attracting more Japanese tourists to come to Malaysia,” he said, adding it is crucial for the country’s tour operators to offer new tourism packages.

In addition, Tiong said he had directed Tourism Malaysia to establish cooperation with JATA to promote Malaysia’s tourism.