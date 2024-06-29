Kitaro puts on enchanting performance on first night of RWMF 2024

SANTUBONG (June 29): The first night of the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 at the Sarawak Cultural Village saw an impressive lineup of artistes and was graced by notable dignitaries, creating an unforgettable evening of music and culture.

The concert began at 6pm on Friday with a ‘miring’ ceremony, a traditional prayer seeking blessings from the ‘petara’ (dieties of the Iban community), to ensure its success.

The evening’s performances kicked off with Kuching’s very own contemporary violinist Nisa Addina and Singapore’s Tribal Tide, followed by a captivating set from The Colour of Sounds Malaysia.

Later, the Ensemble Melayu Nusantara group from the Sarawak Malay Cultural Foundation Charitable Trust showcased the rich Malay heritage during their performance.

The Borneo Collective took the stage next, featuring performances with the sape, tapi and various percussions.

Rhythm Rebels, featuring Selonding Bali Aga from Indonesia, delivered a thrilling performance of fast chants and upbeat music. Their unique blend of instruments, including a didgeridoo-like instrument, set the scene for a truly mesmerising experience for the audience.

The highlight of the first night of RWMF was Grammy and Golden Globes award-winning maestro Kitaro.

Masterfully incorporating natural sounds into his music, he captivated listeners with compositions that mimicked the wind blowing through mountains.

One of his pieces paid tribute to scientists and their discoveries, particularly those enabling space travel.

At the end of his performance, Kitaro expressed his hopes for humanity to “move to space”.

RWMF’s first night concluded with an electrifying performance by Belle Sisoski, who invigorated the audience with her unique blend of ethnic instruments, cinematic music and electronic dance music (EDM).

The event was graced by the presence of Duli Yang Maha Mulia Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj and Duli Yang Maha Mulia Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin.

Also in attendance were Sarawak deputy ministers Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, and State Legislative Assembly (DUN) speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

Another exciting lineup is set for day two of RWMF, with featured acts including the enchanting sounds of Mohram and a vibrant drum call by The Colours of Sound.

Kuching’s own Alena Murang will captivate the audience with her mesmerising music, while Tuni Sundatang from Sabah will bring her unique musicality to the stage.

International acts ready to light up the stage include Imarhan from Algeria and Nini, a Taiwanese-America artiste.

Capping off the evening will be renowned Datuk Zainal Abidin.