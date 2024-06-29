Mak Engku earns Girl Guides’ ‘Anugerah Srikandi’ for unwavering desire to contribute, assist others

KUCHING (June 29): The unwavering desire to contribute and assist others, regardless of age or status, has driven the Girl Guides Association Malaysia (GGAM) Terengganu president Tengku Datin Seri Ramlah Azizah Almarhum Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah to remain dedicated to the Girl Guides.

Affectionately known as Mak Engku, the ‘Anugerah Srikandi’ award recipient believes GGAM plays a crucial role in instilling commendable values among its members.

“As a Girl Guide, we are trained to be responsible and to always help each other. Being a Girl Guide teaches us about morals and various other aspects that make a person more useful to society and the country,” she said.

When asked about her enduring commitment to the Girl Guides, Mak Engku humbly stated that she accepted the responsibility given to her and fulfilled it to the best of her ability.

“Now at the age of 80, I feel it is time for me to retire,” she said.

She was speaking to The Borneo Post after receiving her award during the 59th GGAM Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) officiating ceremony at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today.

The ‘Anugerah Srikandi’, awarded biennially, stands as a testament to exceptional individuals who have significantly contributed to the GGAM.

This prestigious accolade recognises members who have actively engaged in the association, set exemplary standards in voluntary work, and elevated the association’s reputation at district, branch, or national levels.

The award also honors those who effectively utilise their resources, talents, and influence to empower other women, helping them achieve their full potential.

Tengku Ramlah was born in Terengganu and is the youngest of 10 siblings to Almarhum Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah, who was also the fourth Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

She has been a beacon of dedication and service, prioritising education as one of her principal pieces of advice.

She has served as the GGAM Terengganu president for 25 years, demonstrating her spirit and commitment through various initiatives in th estate, such as establishing a Chronic Disease Fund, setting up food banks in every district during the Covid-19 pandemic, and providing support to front-line workers.

Her passion for community service is evidenced by her active participation in flood relief missions, an annual programme by GGAM Terengganu.

Her contributions extend beyond Malaysia as she is also a member of The Friends of Asia Pacific WAGGGS (FAPW), showcasing her dedication on an international scale.

A lover of reading and traveling, Mak Engku is also known for her warm smile that brightens any room.