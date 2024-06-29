Saturday, June 29
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Malaysians granted free 30-day e-Tourist visa to India starting July 1

Malaysians granted free 30-day e-Tourist visa to India starting July 1

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

The India’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur said Malaysians will be granted a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry on a gratis basis for one year, from July 1 to June 30, 2025. – AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 29): Malaysians applying for an e-Tourist visa to India will be granted a 30-day visa with a fee exemption starting on July 1.

In a statement on Saturday, the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said Malaysians will be granted a 30-day e-Tourist visa with double entry on a gratis basis (no visa fees) for one year, from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

“Existing rules and guidelines for e-Tourist visas and other e-visas will remain in effect, as detailed on the official website.

“This fee waiver applies exclusively to the 30-day e-Tourist visa. Other e-visa categories, including e-Business, e-Conference, e-Medical, e-Medical Attendant, e-Ayush and e-Emergency X Miscellaneous visas, will still incur the standard fees.

“Those opting for traditional paper visas through the outsourced service provider (M/s IVS Global Visa Centre) or directly from the High Commission will still be subject to the usual visa fees,” the statement read.

Interested applicants must apply online at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html. – Bernama

Sponsored links