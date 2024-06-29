Man killed by crocodile in Sukau

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): The body of a 24-year-old crocodile attack victim was found near Pontion Subok plantation in Sukau, Kinabatangan on today.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said members of the public found Firman Irwan’s body at 2.30pm, about 1.2 kilometres from where he was reported to have been attacked.

He said according to witnesses, the victim was fishing at the side of the river when the reptile attacked him.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was handed over to police for further action,” he said in a statement.

In a separate case, a 52-year-old man was killed after a Toyota Vigo lost control and veered into a river near Kampung Madsiang, Menggatal the same day.

The spokesperson said it was raining heavily at the time and the vehicle had been swept away by the river current when a team from Lintas Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene.

“The victim was found by the team 300 metres away from the location of the vehicle,” he said in a statement.

He said Jamahari Awan was pronounced dead by medical officers at the scene and the body was handed over to police for further action.

“The team then conducted an inspection and surface rescue 500 metres away from the vehicle to ensure no other victims were involved in the incident,” he added.