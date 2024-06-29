Man suffers light injuries after vehicle overturns at Jalan Stutong

KUCHING (June 29): A man sustained light injuries after his vehicle overturned at Jalan Stutong here today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the accident at 3am and firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, they discovered there were initially two victims inside the vehicle. One managed to escape from the vehicle unharmed while the other was still trapped,” it said in a statement.

The trapped victim was then extricated from the vehicle before being transported by an ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 3.58am.