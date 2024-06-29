Miri police nab two men in separate cases of suspected drug trafficking

MIRI (June 29): Miri police arrested two men in two separate cases for suspected involvement in drug trafficking activities and seized drugs worth over RM6,000.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement on Friday said in the first arrest, the police detained a 34-year-old man on June 26 at 4.40pm at a house in Taman Tunku here.

“During the arrest, the police seized drugs in transparent plastic packaging suspected to be Ketamine weighing 19.87 grammes. The drugs seized from the first suspect are estimated to be worth RM3,974,” he said.

In the second arrest, Alexson said the suspect, aged 43, was nabbed at 4.40pm at a house in Bandar Baru Permyjaya on June 27.

He said during the arrest, the police found 64 transparent plastic packaging containing a crystalline substance suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 24.09 grammes.

He said the drugs are estimated to be worth RM2,900.00.

“Both suspects are currently being investigated under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act,” he said.