Miri welcomes new Chinese Pemanca Leonard Fong

MIRI (June 29): Leonard Fong has been promoted as the new Pemanca for the Chinese community in Miri District, taking over from Ling Leh King, who has retired after having served for over 24 years.

Fong is a former Penghulu and councillor of then-Miri Municipal Council (now Miri City Council), while Ling has served as Kapitan, Penghulu and Pemanca.

In his parting remarks, Ling called upon the community to give their full support to his successor.

“Please direct your calls to Pemanca Fong, and forgive me if I am not taking calls from now onwards as I would like to spend more time with my family,” he said in his speech prior to presenting the appointment letters to Fong and three other local leaders at a simple ceremony in Miri Islamic Complex yesterday.

Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin officiated at the event, where Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting and Miri Mayor Adam Yiii were also present.

Also receiving their appointment letters from the Sarawak government’s representative, Nur Almas Ahmad Shamsudin, were Kamrauddin Reduan, the new Penghulu for the Malay-Muslim community in Piasau Jaya 1-4 and Piasau Utara areas; Abdul Hamit Salim, the headman for Kampung Haji Wahet at Canada Hill; and Kapitan Jong Wei Ming of Kampung Tukau.

In his speech, Lee called upon the newly-appointed leaders to play pro-active roles, especially in efforts to bridge the gap between their respective communities and the government.

“Good leadership and accurate dissemination of government plans, policies and other issues are needed to support the Sarawak government’s goal of becoming a developed state by 2030,” said Lee.