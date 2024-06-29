Missing girl found safe in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): A nine-year-old girl was found safe and sound after she was feared to have gone missing near Kampung Botung, Kota Belud on today.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson said they received a distress call from the girl’s foster mother at noon, who feared for her daughter who had been missing since 6.30am.

He said the mother had expressed her worry that even though the girl did not have any health complications, she had apparently been experiencing frequent hallucinations.

An eight-man team from Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station rushed to the scene to locate the girl with the help of police and villagers.

“The girl was found in a safe condition at her relative’s house in Kampung Bobot, around five kilometres away from her house, at 3.15pm,” he said in a statement.

In a separate incident, firefighters rescued an elderly woman who was locked inside her house along Jalan Kinabutan, Tawau the same day.

The spokesperson said police had managed to open the door to the house before a team of firefighters arrived at the scene, and found Pang Man Kyau, 69, in a weak condition.

“Medical officers stabilised the victim before an ambulance brought her to the hospital for further treatment,” he said.