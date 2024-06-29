MMEA patrollers detain tugboat off Miri, arrest three crewmen

MIRI (June 29): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) intercepted a tugboat on Friday, having spotted it at 5.4 nautical miles from the mouth of Miri River.

MMEA Miri director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the vessel was seen at around 4pm, during a routine patrol.

“Upon checking, it was found that the tugboat was being operated without any valid licence – an offence under the Boat Rules 1953.

“The vessel had three crew members on board, including the Indonesian skipper, aged between 22 and 40,” he said in a statement today, adding that the tugboat and the crewmen were later taken to the MMEA detention centre here, pending further investigation.

“We, at the MMEA, remain committed in enforcing the maritime laws and would not compromise on any violations.

“Any complaints and information regarding suspicious activities at sea, can be forwarded to the MMEA by contacting the Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432 544, or via MERS 999 for immediate response,” added Mohd Khairol.