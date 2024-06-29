MNSC S’wak launches safe community guidelines in Rejang Park

SIBU (June 29): The Malaysian National Security Council (MNSC) Sarawak launched the Guidelines for Community Safety Action Plan for Rejang Park today — a first in Sarawak.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang launched the guidelines during the Community Safety Service Programme and Madani Community Spirit Programme at the Rejang Park Traffic Garden here.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank MNSC Sarawak for launching and publishing the guidelines to enable the community, especially the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) and Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT) to know the appropriate actions to be taken in any event of disaster.

“Congratulations to JKKK Rejang Park for being chosen as the first area to launch these guidelines. At the same time, the community must also take care of the safety of our respective residential areas and lanes,” he said.

He urged the public to report to the relevant authorities for any suspicious activities or any factors that will threaten the security of the neighbourhood.

On the programme, Tiang hoped it would create the spirit of community to care for the environment and encourage cooperation among the people in all aspects.

“When we look back, in the past we know every family in our neighbourhood. ‘Gotong-royong’ and visiting one another is a rare thing nowadays due to busyness.

“That is why the gotong-royong today will instil the spirit of community and at the same time, we can clean our surroundings,” he said.

The programme was co-organised by MNSC Sarawak Sibu branch, Sibu Information Department, JKKK Rejang Park and Rejang Park Madani Community.

Also present were MNSC Sarawak chief assistant director Wazi Seman, Sibu Information Department officer Zaini Morshidi and JKKK Rejang Park chairperson Kapitan Kong Leh En.