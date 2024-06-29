More than 17 mln trees planted in Sabah

SANDAKAN (June 29): More than 17 million trees of various species have been successfully planted across Sabah so far under the Greening Malaysia Campaign, which aims to plant 100 million trees nationwide over five years, starting from its launch in 2021.

Sabah’s Chief Conservator of Forests, Datuk Frederick Kugan, said that in response to the campaign, the Sabah Forestry Department aims to plant 40 million trees in the state, with a target of eight million trees to be planted annually.

He said that in Sabah, 5.25 million trees were planted in 2021, followed by 5.53 million trees in 2022, and 5.13 million trees in 2023. As of June 24 this year, 1.2 million trees have already been planted.

“We have achieved 60 per cent of the annual tree planting target. Currently, Sabah is the second highest state in tree planting, with Sarawak at the top. It is also understood that this campaign has been well received, with more than 80 million trees planted nationwide so far.

“The tree planting campaign has received an overwhelming response from various parties, including the public sector, private sector, non-governmental organisations, schools and the public,” he told Bernama.

He added that among the tree species planted are Dipterocarp, Merbau, Belian, Seraya, Gaharu, Selangan Batu, Gagil, Jelutong, Eucalyptus, Ketapang, Bayur, Pulai, Medang, Ramin, Laran, Durian, Terap, and Bambangan. The tree planting campaign is not only conducted in forest reserves but also includes private land and company conservation areas.

Frederick said the positive response to this campaign is a good development, demonstrating Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring that forest cover remains at least at 50 per cent.

“Although Sabah’s forest cover exceeds 50 per cent, tree planting efforts will continue from time to time due to their positive impact on the ecosystem and biodiversity of the country.

“In Sabah’s forest reserves, we also have degraded forest areas due to disasters, fires, and tree replanting can restore their function as platforms for the state’s natural ecosystem. Therefore, all these tree planting efforts help reduce the impact of climate change,” he added.

He added that the Sabah Forestry Department has received an allocation of RM4.6 million since 2021 from the federal government, and this assistance has been used for campaign purposes and tree planting activities with the local communities.

Additionally, Frederick said the Sabah Forestry Department is actively collaborating and initiating tree planting activities to achieve the target of 40 million trees by 2025.

“We will also intensify public awareness programmes on tree planting activities. We have programmes with schools and related agencies as these planting activities are not just for fun. Once planted, the trees need to be maintained to ensure they thrive, for the benefit of all.

“The Forestry Department will also collaborate with long-term licencees who have areas within their concessions to be used for tree planting,” he added.

Furthermore, Frederick encouraged residents of the state to plant trees and record their activities through the Penghijauan Malaysia mobile application or the website www.100jutapokok.gov.my, developed by the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry.

The mobile application can be downloaded through GooglePlay, AppStore, and AppGallery platforms.-Bernama