Queen commends Girl Guides Association for being in line with today’s needs, contribution to society

KUCHING (June 29): Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah has commended the Girl Guides Association Malaysia (GGAM) for being in line with the needs of today and positive contributions to the society.

Speaking at the 59th Girl Guides Association Conference and Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today, Her Majesty emphasised the rapid pace of change in the era of globalisation and the Industrial Revolution 4.0, particularly among the younger generation.

“The world is changing, and in this era of globalisation and IR 4.0, changes driving innovation and creativity are happening at a very fast rate, especially among the younger generation.

“Seeing the Girl Guides Association Malaysia today, I am proud of its members’ progress in line with current needs,” she said.

Her Majesty commended GGAM for its positive impact on the world and its role in fostering comprehensive societal development.

“The Girl Guides Association Malaysia has successfully brought positive changes to the world.

“This is exactly when we need to support and encourage holistic and integrated societal development,” she added.

As GGAM’s Royal Patron, Her Majesty highlighted the importance of a strong and dynamic administrative team and collaborative efforts in achieving the organisation’s vision and mission.

“The success of an organisation’s members relies on a strong and dynamic administrative team, as well as cooperative efforts for the benefit of its members in achieving the organisation’s vision and mission,” she emphasised.

Her Majesty also noted that annual general meetings provide a neutral space for organisations to discuss and make decisions that benefit all members.

“Annual General Meetings like this one are a neutral space for every organisation to discuss and make decisions that will benefit all members.

“Use this neutral space to advance the association together for the development of all members, not only in Malaysia but also internationally,” she said.

Her Majesty extended her congratulations to GGAM Sarawak Branch for hosting the event and organising it successfully.

“I want to express my appreciation to all individuals who have contributed to making the Girl Guides Association Malaysia an organisation that attracts many of our young girls.

“Through this association, many of our girls have gained experience and confidence, fostering leadership qualities within themselves,” she added.

Also present were GGAM Sarawak Branch Patron Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, GGAM President Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.