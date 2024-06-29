Rhinos face uphill task after losing heavily to Turtles

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Sabah FC face an uphill task to reach the FA Cup semifinals after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Terengganu FC in the first leg of the quarterfinals on Friday.

Terengganu scored all four goals in the first half as they took advantage of the Rhinos’ mistakes and carelessness to reign supreme at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in Gong Badak.

Faced with a Covid-19 outbreak in the team leading up to the game, the Turtles did not seem to be troubled much as Manuel Ott opened the scoring just eight minutes into the game.

Ishmahel Akinade doubled Terengganu’s advantage in the 36th minute before Marin Pilj netted the third goal just five minutes later.

Nigerian forward Akinade scored his second and Terengganu’s fourth just before half time to give the team a comfortable cushion going into the second leg at the Likas Stadium on July 6.

“We let in soft goals that started from our own mistakes and carelessness. Defensively we did not play to our usual standard.

“Terengganu, with their impressive line of attacking players, took full advantage to convert the chances they created.

“It would have been different if only one or two goals were scored and we took our chances in the second half but we are not giving excuses. We have to accept the defeat as a team,” said head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee after the game.

Despite the heavy defeat, Kim Swee stressed the fight was not over with the return leg still to come this coming Saturday (July 6).

However, he was quick to point out that Sabah needed to mount a huge comeback if there were to advance further in the competition.

“We have to be realistic especially when we look at the scoreline but nothing is impossible and we must not give up hope.

“If all goes according to plan in Kota Kinabalu, for example if we get an early goal or two, it will certainly give us the motivation. It does mean it will guarantee qualifying into the next round but most importantly we must bounce back.

“We have to find the best way to make sure that we are still in the match right from the kick-off in our next meeting,” he added.