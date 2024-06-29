Sarawak Plantation donates RM130,000 to six PTAs, two longhouses in Mukah

SIBU (June 29): Sarawak Plantation Bhd has contributed a sum of RM130,000 to six parent-teacher associations (PTAs) and two longhouses in Mukah District.

The PTAs are from SK Engkerbai, SK SLDB No 1, SK Mukah 3, SK Sri Duan, SK Pengkalan Lobang and SK Ulu Bayan, with each receiving RM5,000.

The two longhouses, represented by the respectives chieftains Jelli Jiai and Juki Kuring, meanwhile, were given RM50,000 each.

Sarawak Plantation’s board of directors member Philip Matau said the community drive was part of the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“This CSR programme is not new for Sarawak Plantation and is our way to show our appreciation to the local community for their support, as well as to strengthen cooperation between the company and the government departments,” he said, adding that the company had previously helped clinics and longhouses by providing sites for the construction of infrastructure facilities.

The presentation ceremony on Thursday was attended by some 400 people, including local heads of government departments and agencies, as well as Sarawak Plantation staff and members of the local community.