SaYBIC 23 a great platform for young creative entrepreneurs, says don

MIRI (June 29): It is crucial that students of higher education institutions (IPTs) in Sarawak are not only competitive, but also resilient in the face of global economic challenges, says Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak’s Faculty of Business Management associate professor Dr Jati Kasuma.

Thus, the organising of Sarawak Youth Business Idea Competition 2023 (SaYBIC 23) is regarded as ‘appropriate and timely’, in sharing and generating innovative entrepreneurial ideas and sustainable business models among the tertiary students in Sarawak, he adds.

“SaYBIC 23 plays an important role in nurturing the interest of these students to build a creative and innovative business empire.

“In fact, with a platform like SaYBIC 23, we can see students produce extraordinary ideas that have the potential to be developed into businesses that are competitive not only at the national level, but also at the global level,” the academician said in his speech for the final round of SaYBIC 23, which took place at the civic centre here yesterday.

Also present was the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat.

According to Jati, UiTM Sarawak is grateful to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED) for collaborating with the university in organising the programme, which meant to produce more entrepreneurs who could contribute the state’s economic resources in line with the government’s efforts to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“Therefore, we need to ensure that our students are not only dependent on existing jobs, but are also able to create new job opportunities through their own businesses,” he said.

As part of a programme in the Youth Entrepreneur Setup (YES) 2024, running from June 28 to 30, the competition’s results would be announced at the YES 2024 official opening today.