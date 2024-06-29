SESB to reward power theft informants

KOTA KINABALU (June 29): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) has approved a reward policy for informants providing information on meter installation tampering and unauthorized electrical connections.

“The reward amount is one per cent of SESB’s losses from these cases,” said its Chief Executive Officer, Mohd Yaakob Jaafar.

He said SESB takes the tampering of its installations very seriously, as these incidents are becoming more widespread.

Mohd Yaakob in a statement on Saturday stressed that cases of meter tampering and the theft of SESB’s electric cables are offenses that the public, especially SESB users, must pay attention to.

He pointed out that such irresponsible actions caused SESB to lose millions of ringgit and pose a danger to the perpetrators.

“SESB will not compromise on cases involving fraudulent electricity use or tampering with SESB electric cables and will seek compensation through the court,” he said.

According to him, in such cases, SESB will issue a claim letter for the loss and take the case to court against those found to be using electricity fraudulently.

If users refuse to cooperate, stricter actions will be implemented, he said,

He disclosed that on May 28, 2024, a company director was fined RM25,000 or five months imprisonment for dishonestly obstructing SESB’s meter from recording electricity usage.

On June 21, 2024, the Kota Kinabalu Magistrate’s Court sentenced a man to 12 months in prison for cutting SESB cables in the UiTM Sabah area. The sentence was handed down under Section 431A of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of two years in prison, a fine, or both.

Mohd Yaakob also explained that several other cases would be brought to court for compensation claims, and SESB is following up on these cases, which have been submitted to the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECOS) and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) for action.

“Tampering with or modifying electric meters is an offense under the provisions of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024 (applicable to the State of Sabah) or the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (applicable to the Federal Territory of Labuan).

“If convicted, under the provisions of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, offenders can be fined up to RM100,000 or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both. Under the Electricity Supply Act 1990 amendment 2016, offenders can be fined up to RM50,000 or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both,” he said.

Actions, according to Mohd Yaakob, can be taken under the provisions of Sub-sections 61(1), 61(3), and 61(9) of the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024 or Sub-sections 37(1), 37(3), and 37(14) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990, with penalties including fines, imprisonment, or both.

Under the Electricity Supply Act 1990, Amendment 2016, domestic users found guilty for the first time can be fined between RM1,000 and RM50,000, or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.

Under the Electricity Supply Enactment 2024, domestic users found guilty for the first time can be fined between RM1,000 and RM100,000, or imprisoned for not more than one year, or both.

For commercial users, first-time offenders can be fined between RM20,000 and RM1 million or imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.

SESB conducts regular inspections to identify account holders, especially business premises, that install devices to tamper with electric meters to avoid actual usage being recorded by SESB.

Mohd Yaakob also reminded the public not to attempt to install any meter tampering devices as it not only causes losses to SESB but also endangers lives.

Informants can contact SESB zone/area managers to report KUPM and SETS incidents or call 088-282782, 088-282779, or 088-282778.

Additionally, SESB enforces the use of authority cards for SESB employees to ensure that only authorized personnel can access meter installations at user premises.