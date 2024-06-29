Sibu MP hands over funds to 4 schools to upgrade facilities

SIBU (June 29): SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4, SK Tutus, SMK Agama and SK Agama here recently had their facilities upgraded with funds from the Sibu parliamentary constituency’s ‘Program Mesra Rakyat’ (PMR).

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the upgrading works for these four schools included installation of new equipment and school hardware facilities.

For SK Perbandaran Sibu No. 4, he said the allocation from PMR was used to purchase computers, computer sets, visualisers, 60-inch smart TVs, TV stands and assembly equipment for 10 smart digital classrooms.

“The 10-digital smart classrooms built with the PMR funding have greatly improved the convenience of teachers when delivering their lessons,” he said in a statement.

Ling said this was necessary in view of the high-tech and the upgrading of the school equipment is a step forward in the country’s educational field.

For SK Nanga Tutus, he said the PMR fund was used to lay cement floors to increase the usable space within the school.

“At the same time, we also purchased audio equipment, classroom whiteboards, air conditioners, freezers, projectors, printers, television, gas stoves, rice cookers, kitchen sinks and roof tiles for the school,” he added.

As for SK Agama, he said the allocation was used to purchase speakers, microphones and projectors for teachers’ use in religious elementary classes.

He said the PMR fund for SMK Agama was used to purchase items like air conditioners, photocopiers, teachers’ chairs, classroom whiteboards, desktop computers and projectors.

“This had greatly enhanced and upgraded the school equipment and enhanced students’ learning convenience.”

Ling expressed the hope that teachers at the school would be able to teach more conveniently with the new facilities.

“Students should be able to study harder with more comfortable classrooms to get good grades and become the future pillars of the country.”