Sibu Rural District Council holds ‘gotong-royong’ to mark anti-rat campaign

SIBU (June 29): The Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) conducted a mass ‘gotong-royong’ in Pasar Tamu Sibujaya here yesterday, to mark its anti-rat campaign.

SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus who spoke at the event thanked all the participants for their time and support in making this work party a success.

“It is important to raise awareness and spread information on steps needed to get rid of these rats as they carry leptospirosis disease and pose a threat to public health,” he said.

Sempurai also invited the public to attend the launching of the Ministry for Public Health Housing and Local Government’s rat control campaign this July 1, which would be officiated by deputy minister Datuk Michael Tiang.

Councillor Kevin Lau, who also spoke at the event, said SRDC will lead the rat control campaign, whereby it would also include a series of other activities such as health awareness and education for Aedes prevention, as well as to inculcate good hygiene practices in food premises.