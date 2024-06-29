Storm rips off Tabuan Jaya house’s roof

KUCHING (June 29): Strong winds during a thunderstorm blew off the roof of a house in Lorong Kedandi at Tabuan Jaya here this evening.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they were notified of the incident around 6.50pm before sending personnel from the Tabuan Jaya station to the scene.

Only one house was damaged during the incident, and no casualties were reported.

The Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia) in its website forecasted intermittent rain and thunderstorms in Kuching for the rest of the week.