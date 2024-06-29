S’wak fields 24 players at pre-Sukma Kabbadi Championship in Melaka

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak is sending 24 players and four officials to the pre-Sukma Kabbadi Championship at the Youth and Sports Department Indoor Stadium in Melaka that commences today and ends tomorrow.

Sarawak Sukma head coach Ganisan Punisamy said the Sarawak contingent comprises 12 men and 12 women and they are accompanied by team manager Muttiah Pillai Sinnathambi, himself, Muhd Syukran Wahab, Radha Krishnan Subramaniam and Siti Nurhafiza Sukor.

“This is the team’s first outing this year in preparation for Sukma XXI that will be hosted by Sarawak in August.

“We are targeting for both the men’s and women’s teams to make it to the semifinals. Anything further than that will be a bonus to us,” he told The Borneo Post.

Sarawak has been drawn in Group C of the men’s competition where they will play Perak in the opener and against Pulau Pinang in their second group match and Perak in final match.

Whereas the women’s team is drawn in the three-team Group Z where they will play against Kelantan and Pulau Pinang.