S’wak Skills, i-Cats ink MoU with Foshan Polytechnic to develop hydrogen fuel cell programmes

KUCHING (June 29): Sarawak Skills and i-Cats University College recently sealed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Foshan Polytechnic, China to jointly develop and offer various customised programmes in Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology.

The first MoU was signed between Sarawak Skills Development Centre and Foshan Polytechnic at the Sarawak Skills group headquarters in Tabuan Jaya here, according to a press released.

The second MoU was inked between i-Cats University College and the China polytechnic at the former’s campus at Jalan Stampin Timur here.

The MoUs cover the development of various programmes under the ‘Kung Fu Workshop’ initiative.

During the signing ceremony, Sarawak Skills executive director cum chairman of the Federation of Malaysian Skills Development Centres (FMSDC) Hallman Sabri said Sarawak Skills was honoured to be Foshan Polytechnic’s first overseas partner to embark on the initiative.

“The workshop is an international vocational and education brand initiated by Foshan Polytechnic. Foshan is known as China’s ‘hometown of martial arts’ and ‘capital city of manufacturing’.

“The workshop integrates Chinese kungfu and vocational education ideas, craftsman experience, industrial technology and standards — truly a novel way to promote international cooperation in the fields of vocational education and training, scientific and technological innovation and entrepreneurial development,” he said.

He added the MoUs are in line with the Sarawak Skills Group of Learning Institutions’ role as a stakeholder in the transformation of Sarawak’s digital, economic, and educational landscape, and ongoing initiatives to support the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 as well as the Sarawak Government’s ongoing initiatives in carbon reduction emission.

“In a nutshell, the MoUs pave the way for Sarawak Skills, i-Cats and Foshan Polytechnic to synergise substantial expertise and resources to develop and eventually offer a wide range of customised programmes in hydrogen fuel cell technology,” he said.

Hallman said this would go a long way towards supporting Sarawak’s clean energy ambitions, specifically to become a regional green hydrogen production hub by 2027.

He also disclosed that 10 teaching personnel from Sarawak Skills and i-Cats completed Hydrogen Technology Training at Foshan Polytechnic and Foshan Feichi Motor Technology Co. Ltd.

Following the training, he said Sarawak Skills, i-Cats and Foshan Polytechnic jointly developed the ‘Fuel Cell Vehicle Safety Officer’ and ‘Fuel Cell Field Engineer’ programmes for both Sarawak Skills band i-Cats respectively.

Meanwhile, i-Cats acting vice chancellor Prof Dato Dr Shazali Abu Mansor said the MoU opens the door of cooperation between Foshan Polytechnic and i-Cats to initiate various joint activities and programmes, including student and staff exchange programmes, academic and research collaboration in areas of mutual interest, exchange of ideas, information, as well as teaching and learning materials, and organising joint seminars and/or conferences.

Foshan Polytechnic vice president Prof Dr Zhao Yinsheng expressed his appreciation to Sarawak Skills and i-Cats on the joint launch of the Kung Fu Workshop.

He was pleased to note that both institutions have set up dedicated teaching and training facilities to support the workshop.

He also highlighted that the MoUs between the three institutions marked an important beginning for the parties to jointly develop various strategic and talent development initiatives, including the internationalisation of their respective institutions.