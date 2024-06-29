Three killed as tractor skids into Beluran ravine

BELURAN (June 29): Three farmhands were killed and four others seriously injured when a tractor crashed into a ravine in an oil palm plantation along Jalan Sapi Nangoh here kn Friday afternoon.

Beluran police chief Supt Hasan Majid said in the fatal accident at 5.42 pm, a 28-year-old Indonesian man and two Filipino women aged 42 and 28 were killed at the scene.

“The four victims who suffered serious injuries were the Indonesian male driver aged 29 and three Filipino women aged 22, 26 and 45.

“At the time of the accident, all the victims were aboard the tractor when the driver lost his grip on a steep road, resulting in the tractor skidding and plunge into the abyss,” he said.

He said investigation into the incident is ongoing under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, six people were injured in a collision between a Proton Saga and a three-tonne lorry along Jalan Keningau-Sook on Friday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson, a nine-man team rushed to the scene upon being informed at 7.23pm.

“Five people in the Saga were injured and sent to the hospital by ambulance before the team arrived, while a man in the lorry who was also injured was given early aid before an EMRS vehicle sent him to the hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement.

In a separate case, the kitchen of a restaurant near Towering, Penampang was heavily damaged in a fire the same day.

The spokesperson said a team from Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 8.37pm after receiving a distress call.

“The fire was put under control at 9.12pm,” he said.