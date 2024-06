KUCHING (June 29): Two drivers were hospitalised after their vehicles collided head-on today at Jalan Pending here.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), they were notified about the accident at 5am and despatched firefighters from the Padungan fire station.

“Upon their arrival, one of the drivers was carried out from his vehicle before being transported to a hospital for further treatment,” it said in a statement.

The other driver was also transported to the hospital.