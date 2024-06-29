TYT, wife grace Sarawak Harmony Walk 2024

KUCHING (June 29): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi graced the Sarawak Harmony Walk 2024 at Padang Merdeka today.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, some 5,000 participants from various faiths gathered at the venue as early as 6am.

Song performances as well as aerobic exercises were held before the parade commenced.

Among the dignitaries present at the parade were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman Luat.

Wan Junaidi flagged off the walk and led the parade through the 2.4 kilometre route which began and ended at Padang Merdeka here.

In line with the theme ‘Unity is Our Calling’, the parade went through several houes of worship including mosques, temples and churches.

The parade ended at 7.47am.