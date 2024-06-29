Workers, outpatients at Jalan Lanang Polyclinic evacuate after transformer unit catches fire

SIBU (June 29): All workers and outpatients at the Jalan Lanang Polyclinic were evacuated today after a transformer unit at AHU Panel 1 caught fire.

The destruction caused by the fire was less than one per cent and did not involve any structural damages.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a distress call was received at 9.11am and seven personnel were rushed to the scene.

“Upon their arrival, the fire was already successfully extinguished,” it said, adding the operations commander ordered for all the doors and windows to be opened to allow smoke inside the clinic to clear.

Workers and outpatients were allowed to re-enter the polyclinic after the situation was deemed safe.

After ensuring the situation was completely safe, the Bomba team returned to base.

The cause of the fire and total damages have yet to be ascertained.